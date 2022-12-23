SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 22, 2022.

Jason Wayne Corder, 43, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Geoffrey Paul Como, 26, Sulphur: Vehicle not permitted to enter highway from private road; obscured windshield; proper equipment required on vehicles; third-offense DWI.

Randy Ray Moore, 48, Sulphur: Contempt of court; burglary.

Donald Ray Haley Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 charges).

Ivan Lee Ashworth, 27, Sulphur: Resisting an officer; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000.

Onyx Lindt Johnson, 18, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; evidence of motor vehicle liability must be in vehicle; failure to signal while turning.

Tionne Dentrail Perry, 26, Sulphur: Resisting an officer; domestic abuse.

Yazmyn Monet Decloutte, 18, DeQuincy: Kidnapping; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; battery.

Patrick Watson, 58, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.