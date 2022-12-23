Sulphur family celebrates holidays as ‘official’ family with adopted son

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Christmas tree is thoughtfully decorated, and presents are perfectly wrapped, but the Christmas holiday means more this year for one Sulphur family.

“Over the course of that time, there was a lot of highs and lows. It wasn’t always an easy journey, but here we are today, and we are thankful for that,” said David Morris.

The Morrises are now a family of four after finalizing the adoption of their nine-year-old son, Malaki, earlier this year.

He has actually spent the last several Christmases with his family, as Natalie and David Morris fostered Malaki for years before officially adopting him.

“We fostered Malaki for over four years with the whole intent of us being open for adoption. The goal being reunification and when that wasn’t possible, we were able to step forward,” David said.

“From the time that he moved in, we have just really enjoyed getting to know Malaki. He is a great kid, he is brave, and he has been willing to try new things, meet new people. He is always up for fun, and we have just so enjoyed having him in our house,” Natalie said.

Malaki has always been a part of the family, but now he has a new last name.

“It’s fun here. I get to do a lot of things like sports and things that I like to do outside and inside,” Malaki said.

We asked Malaki what he wants for Christmas, and he said more Legos.

