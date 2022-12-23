Police: Man tries to bring woman back to life by stabbing her in heart

50/50 Thursdays
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a man has been arrested after stabbing a woman during a ritual.

According to the Mesa Police Department, 34-year-old Stephen Joseph Anderson performed a ritual to bring a dead woman back to life by stabbing her in the heart.

KPHO reports Anderson didn’t tell law enforcement about what happened or the body of the woman for days.

Court records show that Anderson met the woman, 33-year-old Rebecca Lynn Lambert, at a park close to his house in November.

The two reportedly went to his bedroom and did methamphetamine that day.

Detectives said Anderson told them that he took a shower and when he returned to the bedroom Lambert was dead.

According to court records, Anderson later told detectives he wanted to revive Lambert, so he performed a ritual by stabbing her in the heart with a 5-inch knife.

Police took Anderson into custody about two days later after he was reportedly spotted in the middle of the street with a knife.

Police said Anderson was then taken to a mental health facility where he called his mother and told her to keep his kids away from his bedroom.

According to authorities, the mother wondered what was wrong, so she went to Anderson’s house and found Lambert’s body in his bedroom, and called 911.

Police said Anderson admitted to the allegations and was booked into jail.

According to Mesa police, Anderson has been arrested before and is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have weapons.

