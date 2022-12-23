Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With freezing temperatures all across SWLA today there are numerous reports of power outages.

While many outages are affecting small areas and being fixed quickly there are larger outages as well and even residents who say they have been out of power since yesterday.

A large outage has also just been reported in south Lake Charles and stretching down past Deatonville. There is also a large outage along Opelousas and Fruge St. in east Lake Charles stretching to Iowa.

Over 7,000 without power in freezing temperatures (Entergy)

Entergy Outages by Parish

Calcasieu - 6,669

Cameron - 109

Jefferson Davis - 41

BECI Outages by Parish

Allen - 34

Beauregard - 375

Calcasieu - 155

Jefferson Davis - 24

Vernon - 424

Staying warm without power

If you find yourself without power in these cold temperatures these tips may help:

Close blinds and curtains to keep in some heat.

Close off rooms your not using to avoid wasting heat.

Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing.

Eat and drink. Food provides your body with energy to keep it warm.

Avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Stuff towels or rags in the cracks under doors to keep heat in the room.

