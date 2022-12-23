50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Over 7,000 without power in freezing temperatures

Power Outage
Power Outage
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With freezing temperatures all across SWLA today there are numerous reports of power outages.

While many outages are affecting small areas and being fixed quickly there are larger outages as well and even residents who say they have been out of power since yesterday.

A large outage has also just been reported in south Lake Charles and stretching down past Deatonville. There is also a large outage along Opelousas and Fruge St. in east Lake Charles stretching to Iowa.

Over 7,000 without power in freezing temperatures
Over 7,000 without power in freezing temperatures(Entergy)

Entergy Outages by Parish

  • Calcasieu - 6,669
  • Cameron - 109
  • Jefferson Davis - 41

BECI Outages by Parish

  • Allen - 34
  • Beauregard - 375
  • Calcasieu - 155
  • Jefferson Davis - 24
  • Vernon - 424

Staying warm without power

If you find yourself without power in these cold temperatures these tips may help:

  • Close blinds and curtains to keep in some heat.
  • Close off rooms your not using to avoid wasting heat.
  • Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing.
  • Eat and drink. Food provides your body with energy to keep it warm.
  • Avoid caffeine and alcohol.
  • Stuff towels or rags in the cracks under doors to keep heat in the room.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
The Carnival Valor docked at the Port of New Orleans (Source: WVUE FOX 8)
Carnival Valor passenger who fell overboard rescued and in stable condition

Latest News

Wind Chills Overnight
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Arctic air is here. How long will it last?
Avoiding frostbite and frostnip: Medical advice for cold weather
Avoiding frostbite and frostnip: Medical advice for cold weather
Avoiding frostbite and frostnip: Medical advice for cold weather
Avoiding frostbite and frostnip: Medical advice for cold weather
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 22, 2022