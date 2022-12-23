Iowa woman accused of stealing two trucks at gunpoint, shooting two people

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An Iowa woman is jailed after allegedly stealing two trucks at gunpoint and shooting two people as she escaped.

Allison N. Miller, 28, stole the first truck Thursday afternoon at a business on Christman Road in Lake Charles, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

Miller’s family members said she had been acting paranoid and abnormal all day, possibly from drug use, Vincent said.

Miller was riding with the victims, who included one of her family members, Vincent said. Around 4 p.m., Miller waited in the truck while the other occupants shut off the water valves and prepared for the cold at their job.

Miller backed up the truck quickly into the ditch where the victims were standing, Vincent said. One victim tried to open the driver door, and Miller reportedly brandished a handgun and shot at them.

She grazed one victim in the forehead, and they suffered minor injuries, Vincent said.

The truck’s owner told deputies he had a handgun in the center console, Vincent said.

Miller took off at a high speed, and one of the victims jumped out of the way to avoid being hit, Vincent said.

Miller fled Lake Charles and headed to Iowa. She reportedly rear-ended a vehicle off Thompson Road and left the scene, Vincent said.

Miller then hit a passing car on Hwy 90 in Jeff Davis Parish and flipped the truck, Vincent said. She reportedly shot a bystander who approached the scene of the accident and stole another truck at gunpoint.

Miller was eventually stopped by the Iowa Police Department, Vincent said. She was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on the following counts:

Armed robbery

Armed robbery with a firearm

Aggravated battery

Theft of a firearm

Illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime of violence

Theft of a motor vehicle.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Police Department and Louisiana State Police Troop D are involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.