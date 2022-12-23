Iowa police hand out gift cards instead of tickets, hold toy giveaway

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Police Department partnered with local businesses to give gift cards out instead of tickets a few days before Christmas.

Any traffic violation was enough to get motorists pulled over, from improper turn signals to illegal levels of tint on their windows.

“We’re passing out gift cards to motorists in the community who have minor traffic infractions, like I said putting smiles on peoples’ faces and the last thing they expect is a gift card so it’s good to see that we can bring cheer to the holiday season,” Staff Sgt. Erik Johnson Sr. said.

There were more than 50 gift cards to give out, and many of the people who were pulled over were very surprised by this act of kindness.

“It means a lot. He scared the death out of me, but I’m telling you what, it turned out to be real nice and I sure appreciate this. It put a smile on my face,” Leta Babineaux said.

“I knew I had stopped at the stop sign, I did make a little wide turn,” Kenneth Duhon said.

This is a holiday tradition that has grown over the past five years and the Iowa Police Department looks forward to the community outreach every day, not just during the holiday season.

After partnering with Iowa High School to collect toy donations, the department also handed out toys to children in need Thursday. This is something they try to do every year.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have the community get together to be able to donate these toys to help out needy children or the parents who aren’t able to afford to get their children anything for Christmas, and it’s a blessing to us for us to be able to go out there to hand them out with a smile and making their Christmas even better,” said Sr. Cpl. Keelan Poullard.

