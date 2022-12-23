FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bitterly cold air in place, continues into Christmas Eve

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The arctic airmass has arrived in the area and will stick around through the next couple days. We’ll be bitterly cold again Friday night, with temperatures that fall into the upper teens to low 20′s in the area. Some cloud cover may help prevent temperatures from becoming as cold as Friday morning, but we’ll still be plenty frigid anyways.

Low temperatures Friday night fall into the upper teens for much of the area (KPLC)

Winds also won’t be as gusty, but with a northerly breeze remaining in place wind chills will still fall to the lower teens to around 10 degrees in spots. So bundle up if you need to be outside at any point tonight and again tomorrow. With temperatures this cold you’ll want to keep plants and pets inside and leave faucets running if you’ve had problems with pipes in the past.

Wind chills Friday night will fall to around 10 degrees. (KPLC)

By tomorrow we warm up a little though it will still be plenty cold for Christmas Eve. Temperatures in the afternoon should be able to break the freezing mark and settle into the mid-to-upper 30′s. Since winds will be more relaxed, wind chills will also be less of a factor as well. With that said, these temperatures will still be cold and will fall well below freezing at night into the low 20′s. So you’ll still want to take cold weather precautions tomorrow night as well. Luckily Santa is used to this weather so he won’t have any problems delivering presents.

Then for Christmas we start to slowly warm up a little more. With more sunshine around we’ll see these temps warm to the lower 40′s as high pressure moves over the area. This means we won’t have to worry about gusty winds and avoid travel issues as we get together to celebrate Christmas. We still will have widespread temperatures into the 20′s during the night however.

Temperatures stay well below normal through Christmas Day before we warm up next week (KPLC)

Once we start next week, then we begin to warm up. That high pressure will slide east of the area and warm us up into the 50′s. Monday night could feature some sub-freezing temps for northern parts of the area. But more parts of the area should stay above freezing though we’ll still be chilly with temps in the 30′s. As winds become southerly late week, we’ll also watch for rain chances by the end of the week.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.