Avoiding frostbite and frostnip: Medical advice for cold weather

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oh, the weather outside is frightful, and will be getting worse over the next few days.

Nurse Practitioner Jamie Klumpp at Tors Medical Clinic has some advice on how to stay warm and the types of cold to be familiar with.

“Frostbite can occur whenever the temperature gets below 32 degrees, and it can occur in as little as 15 minutes,” said Klumpp. “We lose anywhere between 40 and 45 percent of our heat collectively through the head and the neck. So, if you’re going to go outside, it’s really important to cover not only your head but your neck as well with a scarf or a jacket that zips all the way up around the neck.”

Some types of clothing offer more protection if you decide to go outside and brave the cold.

“You want to focus on clothing that’s going to keep the warmth close to the body; cotton, wool, fleece, are good options and you want to dress in layers you want to go with mittens over gloves because collectively when the digits are able to stay together, they’re going to retain heat better,” said Klumpp.

The cold affects everyone differently and can have a more severe effect depending on age and body type, and diet.

“It depends on the body mass index of a person and the age. Obviously, your smaller children and the elderly or a higher risk of developing hypothermia quicker,” said Klumpp. “Avoid alcohol and drug use because that’s going to make you lose your heat quicker. Smoking is also going to put. you at a higher risk of frostbite, because of the vasoconstriction that the nicotine causes. If you have a medical condition that affects your ability to feel your digits such as neuropathy from diabetes, then that also puts you at an increased risk of developing frostbite because you don’t recognize the body’s natural responses to the temperature changes.”

It is important to know the different types of cold damage your body could experience.

“So, there’s frostnip and there’s frostbite. So, frostnip is temporary,” said Klumpp. “You’re going to have the sensation of tingling and some coldness and numbness to the to the extremities, the digits, but as time goes then, you’re going to start seeing this skin take on a waxy appearance, typically, and that’s a sign that there’s very limited blood flow to that area.”

But after that is when things start to get serious.

“Within 24 to 48 hours, you could start seeing some blisters form, and then if the frostbite is deep enough into the tissue, it’s going to turn black and necrotic on you, and then obviously you have to go get surgical intervention for debridement at that point,” Klumpp said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.