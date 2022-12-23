50/50 Thursdays
Avoid the cold! Sulphur warming station opens doors for those in need

By Angelica Butine
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - As Southwest Louisiana braces for the cold front by preparing to stay warm, some are without heat.

The Sulphur Christian Community Coalition welcomes anyone in the area that is in need of a cozy place to stay overnight as temperatures continue to drop.

The organization is opening its doors at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 and supplying warm meals, blankets, showers, and laundry machines. The warming station is at 501 East Burton St.

Empowerment Program director Joanne Coleman said she hopes the Sulphur Christian Community Coalition can provide a warm place to stay for their unsheltered friends during the cold weather.

“When they walk in the doors here and they feel the warmth from the facility and the warmth of the people that are not here to judge them, not here to look down on them, but just here to love them” Coleman said.

The warming station welcomes everyone and makes the stay enjoyable by playing games and watching movies. It will remain open each day until 7 a.m.

The coalition is monitoring the weather before making a decision to stay open longer.

