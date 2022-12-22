50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

VIEWER POLL: Which KPLC employee wore the best Ugly Christmas Sweater?

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Over the last several years, the ugly sweater contest has firmly entrenched itself into American holiday tradition. Keeping up with that spirit, we at KPLC are bringing on the ugly!

We’re having an ugly sweater contest today, and we’re inviting our viewers to vote on the most obnoxious and tacky sweater.

Vote for your favorite HERE!

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
The Carnival Valor docked at the Port of New Orleans (Source: WVUE FOX 8)
Carnival Valor passenger who fell overboard rescued and in stable condition

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Arctic blast arrives to give a very cold and windy Friday
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Arctic airmass to bring very cold temperatures by tonight
Officials made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Louisiana’s WIC website is down
FEMA
FEMA announces additional $23.5 for Hurricane Laura relief