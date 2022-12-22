50/50 Thursdays
Toys for Tots brings on the Buccaneers for a SWLA twist

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Toy giveaways are happening across Southwest Louisiana this holiday season, and Toys for Tots showed up to the Legacy Center in Lake Charles on Wednesday to spread holiday joy.

“It’s always been near and dear to my heart seeing the children smile, seeing their faces and making sure that every child has a toy for Christmas, because every child deserves Christmas,” Toys for Tots coordinator Patina Stansberry said.

Some friendly pirates were also around to help children pick out toys.

“The kids come in and we pick up a ticket, I’ve got Brendan right here, and his age group is from eight to ten so we will go to that table to choose a gift, whatever he would like, one large and two small gifts and when we get to the other end of the line, we’ve got books, we’ve got balls and we’ve got games,” said Butch Foust, member of the Buccaneers and 2022 Jean Lafitte.

The Buccaneers of Lake Charles are involved in many community service opportunities throughout the year, but this is one that is always circled on their calendars.

“It truly means everything to us to see the smiles on these kids’ faces, how happy they are to pick out these toys and to have a great Christmas for them and to help them by being able to be a part of that it just makes our hears happy too,” said Grace Hairgrove, 2022 Miss Louisiana Pirate Festival.

Many other volunteers, including the Marine Reserves, were involved in making this Christmas magic happen for those in our community.

