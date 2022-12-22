Tips to stay safe while driving in cold weather

SWLA (KPLC) - As we prepare for winter weather here in Louisiana, we are not expecting ice, but Louisiana State Police is offering advice just in case.

LSP tells us troopers and DOTD officials will be continually monitoring bridges and surface conditions of highways, interstates and priority routes.

LSP urges drivers to stay off the roads during hazardous conditions, but if driving is absolutely necessary, drivers should follow these safety tips:

Drive slowly and carefully.

If roadways are icy, do not use cruise control.

Do not drive while distracted.

Always allow for extra driving time.

Reduce speeds when visibility is low.

Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

Remember that it’s unlawful and unsafe to drive around a road closed barricade for any reason.

You can also download the 511 app or visit 511la.org to see current road closures.

