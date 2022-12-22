50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Tips to stay safe while driving in cold weather

DNR shares ice safety tips
DNR shares ice safety tips(Gabby Estlund)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWLA (KPLC) - As we prepare for winter weather here in Louisiana, we are not expecting ice, but Louisiana State Police is offering advice just in case.

LSP tells us troopers and DOTD officials will be continually monitoring bridges and surface conditions of highways, interstates and priority routes.

LSP urges drivers to stay off the roads during hazardous conditions, but if driving is absolutely necessary, drivers should follow these safety tips:

  • Drive slowly and carefully.
  • If roadways are icy, do not use cruise control.
  • Do not drive while distracted.
  • Always allow for extra driving time.
  • Reduce speeds when visibility is low.
  • Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.
  • Remember that it’s unlawful and unsafe to drive around a road closed barricade for any reason.

You can also download the 511 app or visit 511la.org to see current road closures.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
The Carnival Valor docked at the Port of New Orleans (Source: WVUE FOX 8)
Carnival Valor passenger who fell overboard rescued and in stable condition

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Arctic blast arrives to give a very cold and windy Friday
VIEWER POLL: Which KPLC employee wore the best Ugly Christmas Sweater?
Officials made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Louisiana’s WIC website is down
FEMA
FEMA announces additional $23.5 for Hurricane Laura relief