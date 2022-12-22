SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 21, 2022.

Kennedy Janae Lemoins, 19, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

Casey Troy Callais, 39, Hayes: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jordan Craig Lemonier, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jordan Ryan Cooley, 36, DeQuincy: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; third offense DWI.

Stephan Tp Batiste, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Michael Lee Stewart, 67, Lake Charles: Aggravated crime against nature.

Daniel Wayne Duplechin, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Harry Lee Pendleton II, 42, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana.

Jackie Lynn Linscombe, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Preston Joseph Laughlin, 58, Vinton: Aggravated second-degree battery.

Ryan Quinten Hodge, 28, Vinton: Child endangerment.

