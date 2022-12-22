SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 21, 2022.
Kennedy Janae Lemoins, 19, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.
Casey Troy Callais, 39, Hayes: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jordan Craig Lemonier, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jordan Ryan Cooley, 36, DeQuincy: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; third offense DWI.
Stephan Tp Batiste, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.
Michael Lee Stewart, 67, Lake Charles: Aggravated crime against nature.
Daniel Wayne Duplechin, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.
Harry Lee Pendleton II, 42, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana.
Jackie Lynn Linscombe, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
Preston Joseph Laughlin, 58, Vinton: Aggravated second-degree battery.
Ryan Quinten Hodge, 28, Vinton: Child endangerment.
