Six SWLA Athletes Make Their College Decisions Official

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Six high school athletes from Southwest Louisiana made their College Decisions official on Tuesday, and Wednesday as they signed their National Letters of Intent during the early signing period that opened this week.

Barbe:

Jamaal Levi, football, McNeese State University

Lake Charles College Prep:

Curley Reed, football, University of Washington

Daylon Sibley, football, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Sulphur:

Peyton LeMaire, football, McNeese State University

Westlake:

Kristian Ozane, football, Davidson College

Tristan Goodly, football and track & field, Southeastern Louisiana University

“Well I took some visits to some other schools, and I just knew that I wanted to stay home, and I believe in the new coaching staff at McNeese so, really excited, looking forward to the future, and getting to work with the program” said McNeese signee Peyton LeMaire.

“I picked McNeese because, staying home with my family and all that stuff, and just staying home and being close to Barbe and putting on for my city and all that stuff and doing it again like I did for Barbe, hopefully I can do the same thing for McNeese, I mean it means the world to me, it means the world to my mom, supporting my family and all that stuff you know, doing my thing on the field and all that stuff you know” said McNeese signee Jamaal Levi.

“Just the decision to do football and track, I wanted to do both, and just continue to do both to continue to develop myself in both events, and it was just the best fit for me, like with all the coaches, they just made it feel like home, I just really liked the way they do things over there and that just all went into my decision” said Southeastern signee Tristan Goodly on what went into his decision process.

“The high level academics first off, they have like one of the top schools in the country academically, also the past three years they made the FCS playoffs which proves there’s a winning culture already over there, and they won their division the PFL two out of the last three years so that was really what got me” said Davidson signee Kristian Ozane.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.