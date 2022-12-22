McNeese Football signs 24 on first day of Early Signing Period

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC), Wednesday was a big one in the world of college athletics as it was the first day of the Early Signing Period, meaning high school athletes from all over the country, as well as transfers with eligibility remaining, were able to sign their National Letters of Intent for the 2023, 24 seasons.

For the McNeese Cowboys it was no different, McNeese is coming off of a 4, 7 season where they went just 2, 4 against Southland Conference opponents in Gary Goff’s first year at the helm, but they finished the season on a positive note winning each of their final three games against Eastern Illinois, Houston Christian, and Lamar.

With that, the Cowboys have momentum going into Goff’s second season in Lake Charles, the 2023 season, and on Wednesday that momentum picked up a bit as McNeese signed 24 players on the first day of the Early Signing Period. Of those 24 players 10 of them are high schoolers, and 14 are mid, year transfers.

Mid-Year Transfers:

Kylen Armstead – LB, 6′5′ 211, Hinds Community College, Starkville, MS

John Brown Jr. – DL, 6′0, 259, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, Jackson, MS

David Duvall - OL, 6′2, 305, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Olive Branch, MS

Jamori Evans – DB, 5′10, 204, East Mississippi CC, Pheba, MS

Nate Glantz – QB, 6′0, 206, Iowa State, Elkhorn, NE

Coleby Hamm – RB, 5′10, 217, Air Force/Tyler JC, Spring, TX

Jonathan Harris - WR, 6′0, 170, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, Hattiesburg, MS

Jadden Matthews - CB, East Mississippi CC, Moss Point, MS

Elijah Melendez - OL, 6′5, 296, Valdosta St., Navarre, FL

Boogsie Silvera – DB, 5′11, 190, Charleston Southern University, Pembroke Pines, FL

Charles “Tre” Simmons - QB, 6′0, 170, Tusculum University, Temple Terrace, FL

Tajesston “TJ” Storey – OL, 6′7, 285, Coahoma CC, Ripley, MS

Cam Thomas - RB, 5′8, 170, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, Picayune, MS

Levi Wyatt - S, 6′1, 190, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, Byram, MS

High School Signees

Jelani Chevalier – DB, 5′9, 175, Port Arthur HS, Port Arthur, TX

Mark Fielder - DT, 6′2, 270, Woodlawn High School, Denham Springs, LA

Jamall Franklin Jr. - OL, 6′7, 270, Scotlandville High School, Port Allen, LA

Peyton LeMaire – LB, 6′3, 190, Sulphur HS, Sulphur, LA

Jamaal Levi – WR, 5′7, 149, Barbe HS, Lake Charles, LA

Terance “TJ” McCants Jr. – DL, 6′3, 225, Shadow Creek HS, Missouri City, TX

Luke McMullen – WR, 5′11, 183, Jefferson HS, Jefferson, TX

Cory O’Bryant – WR, 5′11, 153, Tomball Memorial HS, Houston, TX

Carlos Sanders – DT, 6′2, 290, Southern Lab, Baton Rouge, LA

Cody Smith - DB, 6′2, 185, Zachary HS, Baker, LA

Coach Goff on the signing class: “I am very excited about this recruiting class! Our staff has done an excellent job identifying talent within our recruiting footprint and sharing how special McNeese State University and Lake Charles truly are with the recruits and their families. We will add 14 players to the roster who will enroll and start classes this spring. Another ten players have been signed who will enroll next fall, and we will still have the ability to sign a few more in February. I believe this signing class is full of players who will have an immediate impact on our program.”

