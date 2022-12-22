50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana’s WIC website is down

Officials made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 21.(Louisiana Department of Health)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says the state’s WIC website is down.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The state is working to get the website, www.louisianawic.org, back up and running.

In the meantime, available resources have been added to LDH’s WIC page. Families can use the site for updated links until the official site is back online.

Louisiana WIC families can still use their benefits and access two shopping apps: WIC Shopper and Bnft.

