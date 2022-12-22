50/50 Thursdays
Local Grammy winner takes the stage at the Civic Center

By Emma Oertling
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles local Mickey Smith Jr. lit up the stage at the Civic Center.

The Grammy winner and his band Sax in the City, were opened up by another Lake Charles local Mikalya Renee Smith.

The lively crowd got to hear a range of music including pop, funk, and even some Christmas songs.

Mickey Smith Jr. said there is no where to perform quite like his home city, reminding us that no one knows how to party like people in Louisiana.

