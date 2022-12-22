Lake Charles City Council votes on pay matrix for firefighters

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a protest, private meetings and city council confrontations, Lake Charles city officials are working to address concerns from city firefighters.

At Wednesday’s agenda meeting, the council voted on a pay matrix or a pay plan outlining levels of pay by years of service and job title.

“With the fire department, there are some civil service laws that require us to pay the different titles with the different spacing of 10% or 15% above starting pay,” director of finance Emily McDaniel said. “So, this pay matrix allows us to keep everybody in line with their pay.”

McDaniel said it applies to all fire suppression employees. They will see a pay increase effective January 1.

“Our entry level firefighters will be about $900 a year, and so that is a good increase for them,” McDaniel said. “Another class that is impacted is our captains, and they will be making on average $5,000 or more a year. Each range will vary depending on how long they’ve been in service.”

The pay matrix will rescind a previous ordinance passed earlier this year that increased pay by 3% in 2023 and 2% in 2024 and 2025 for fire suppression employees.

Now, there will be a 3% increase in year 2023 and a 2% increase in 2025.

“The 2024 increase was taken out to account for the increase firemen will receive for being on the matrix, because there will be a pay increase with the matric along with the 3% increase across the board that will be implemented,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said one of the goals of the matrix was to increase starting pay. Without overtime, starting pay for a firefighter is now $40,000.

The local firefighter union said in a statement:

“At this time we have turned it over to our legal team to review, we won’t have any further comment until we’ve received their legal opinion on this matter.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.