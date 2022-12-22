Homeless SWLA residents prepare for arctic blast

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - For most of us, the incoming cold weather is an inconvenience, but for some folks it’s a life or death situation.

Homelessness is a way of life for some, like brother Napoleon Caesar, who was pushing his cart to the grocery store Wednesday afternoon.

“Yeah, I’m sleeping outside, but I pray every day that I get help,” Caesar said. “I’m doing good for a homeless person, you know?”

Other homeless people are scared and wonder where they will go during extreme temperatures.

“Right now it’s cold. We need to find a place to stay to get out of the cold. I heard they had places doing it like Catholic Charities, so I was going to check with them today, and I heard the city was going to help out,” said Micah Jerome Declouette.

You can find many without shelter at their usual places such as Abraham’s Tent, where they were treated to a barbecue dinner Wednesday with all the trimmings, and given extra including fresh fruit.

But when the thermostat goes below freezing, it’s not just miserable but life-threatening.

“I don’t really know where I’m going,” said Darrius Siverand.

“It’s scary, it’s scary. We’ve been in abandoned houses. We’ve been on the streets really,” Stacey Siverand said.

Waters Edge Church handed out blankets and heaters Wednesday and will continue Thursday morning, and other agencies and officials are making warming stations available as those alone and vulnerable brace for the severe cold.

We have a list of resources and warming centers for the upcoming days HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.