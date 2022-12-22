The Grinch flies through Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Usually the Grinch is stealing joy, not spreading cheer, but today, Shaun Hayden flew through the air to bring Christmas cheer sky high.

“Every year I always dressed as Santa, you know, but last year I did the Grinch, and everybody went crazy,” said Shaun Hayden.

People crowded the Lake Charles Civic Center boardwalk to see the furry green flying machine. There were smiles and cheering all around.

“These are paramotors foot launch, you know it’s not a power parachute, you know it’s not an airplane,” said Hayden. “It’s not a drone, you know. I take off running with my feet, pull my wing over my head and off into the air I go.”

Kids and families were surprised to see the Grinch flying through the air. Hayden even did a tandem flight with his wife.

“Wait, the Grinch has a wife?” said one young spectator.

“That’s my wife and I’m going to take her up on a tandem flight. See her ears, yeah, she’s my elf,” said Hayden.

“Just a low and slow, you know. If I get up high the kids ain’t gonna see me, you know, so I’m just gonna stay over the water, keep it legal you know, fly along the river walk, let the kids see me up close and personal,” said Hayden.

Not only did Hayden fly all around Lake Charles, but he also water skied.

“His shoes are probably waterproof shoes because he keeps putting his feet in the water every time he goes by,” said young onlookers.

Thanks to the Grinch we’ll keep flying in to Christmas with spirts as high as the clouds.

