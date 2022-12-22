FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Arctic blast arrives to give a very cold and windy Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we wake up Friday morning, we’ll be feeling more like Canada rather than Louisiana. Our cold front we’ve been tracking will have pushed through leaving frigid temperatures and even lower wind chills thanks to 30-40 mph gusts behind the front. Temps will be in the teens for much of the area except the immediate coast as the sun rises, with low 20′s all the way down to the coast.

Temperatures will be in the teens or low 20's for Friday morning. (KPLC)

And with plenty of wind, our wind chills will only be in the single digits! We’ll “warm up” in the afternoon around the freezing mark for highs. Whether we stay below it or briefly rise a couple degrees above will depend on the cloud cover. If more clouds stick around, that will mean we will likely stay below freezing all day. If we get more sun, then we’ll get a couple hours of above freezing temperatures. Either way, that’s plenty cold and wind chills only rise to the 20′s in the afternoon. Then we’ll have similarly low temperatures as we head into Friday night as well. So if you have to be outside tomorrow morning and even during the afternoon, you’ll want your warmest or heaviest clothes.

As far as precipitation is concerned, most of the moisture that brought showers Thursday will be exiting the area. This means chances for winter precipitation and snow will be very limited. With that said, strong northwesterly winds will parallel the Toledo Bend Thursday night into Friday morning. So the best chance for a few flurries likely would be for areas just to the southeast of the Bend area, though again the chances of seeing flakes are pretty limited.

Wind chills Friday morning fall to the single digits and only rise to the 20's Friday afternoon (KPLC)

With this kind of cold, it is possible that if you’ve had problems with pipes in the past it could happen again this time. So to prevent that, be sure to leave faucets at a low drip to help prevent freezing. Most plants will need to be moved inside, as the wind likely will draw heat away from the plants the next couple nights even if wrapped. And limit the time your pets are outside if they don’t do well in the cold.

The strong winds will have another impact outside of wind chills as well. With sustained winds of around 20-30 mph overnight Thursday and stiff north winds continuing into Friday as well, that will push water away out of the lake here in Lake Charles. This means lake levels will be significantly lower than what they normally would be. We’ll have this same effect for the Calcasieu River as well and waterways that lead out to the Gulf.

- Max Lagano

