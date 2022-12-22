FEMA announces additional $23.5 for Hurricane Laura relief

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $23,534,296 in federal grant funding for Hurricane Laura disaster aid, according to U.S. Senator John Kennedy.

The funds are part of a larger $63.7 million package for disaster relief in Louisiana and have been earmarked for the following projects:

$14,539,167 to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for debris removal made through the Public Assistance Alternate Procedures Pilot Program.

$6,610,368 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to FK White Middle School.

$2,384,761 to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for debris removal.

