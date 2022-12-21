50/50 Thursdays
Westlake man accused of federal hunting violation

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Holly Beach, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man and two others have been accused of baiting a pond to hunt migratory birds in Cameron Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

Agents received an anonymous tip regarding the federal hunting charge in November saying that a pond near Holly Beach was being baited to hunt the birds in violation of federal law.

When agents arrived at the pond, they say they found empty corn bags nearby and corn in the pond. After setting up surveillance of the area, agents say they saw Bryan Freeman, 40, of Westlake, and Grady Herrington, 32, of Kaplan baiting the pond. Later, agents say they learned that Shawn Stelly, 36, of Kaplan was also involved.

All three men have received federal citations.

Nine migratory game birds were seized in the incident and donated to a local charity.

