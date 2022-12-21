Westlake city officials sworn into office

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Westlake will start the new year with several new and familiar faces.

Council members, the police chief and mayor were sworn in Tuesday evening. Hal McMillin will serve the city for the next four years, and he is hitting the ground running.

His first order of business is to focus on hurricane recovery.

“All the devastation we’ve had, we still haven’t gotten the face lift we needed to have,” Hal McMillin said. “So, cleaning up is a major project for the city council and me as mayor.”

With the opening of the new Horseshoe Casino in city limits, McMillin said he believes that will spark downtown development.

“Maybe some hotels, more restaurants right there to our river front, and this is going to give us good economic impact not only for our city, but for our recreational department,” McMillin said. “We’re going to have great things happening in Westlake.”

As far as long-term goals, he said he’d like to see revitalization happen to Sampson Street.

“We need a new grocery store,” McMillin said. “We need new franchises here. We’ve got a lot of opportunity to have new businesses come and be very successful.”

McMillin said it’s important as an elected official to be available to the public.

Newly elected officials will take office on January 1.

