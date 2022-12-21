Water service restored and boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder says water service has been restored to all customers following a break in the city’s water line caused by a falling tree.

Officials say the city’s pressure is stable and is building back up.

The following areas will be under a boil advisory for the time being:

Bayou Pines

Blue Ridge Drive

Piedmont Drive

Robert E. Lee Drive

Sheridan Drive

Dedria Lane

Country Lane

Charles Road

Henry’s Trailer Park

Wingate Road

Henry’s Gas Station

New Life Baptist Church

Myers Colonial Funeral Home

Russ Street

Stillwood Road

