Water service restored and boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder says water service has been restored to all customers following a break in the city’s water line caused by a falling tree.
Officials say the city’s pressure is stable and is building back up.
The following areas will be under a boil advisory for the time being:
- Bayou Pines
- Blue Ridge Drive
- Piedmont Drive
- Robert E. Lee Drive
- Sheridan Drive
- Dedria Lane
- Country Lane
- Charles Road
- Henry’s Trailer Park
- Wingate Road
- Henry’s Gas Station
- New Life Baptist Church
- Myers Colonial Funeral Home
- Russ Street
- Stillwood Road
