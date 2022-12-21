50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Water service restored and boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder says water service has been restored to all customers following a break in the city’s water line caused by a falling tree.

Officials say the city’s pressure is stable and is building back up.

The following areas will be under a boil advisory for the time being:

  • Bayou Pines
  • Blue Ridge Drive
  • Piedmont Drive
  • Robert E. Lee Drive
  • Sheridan Drive
  • Dedria Lane
  • Country Lane
  • Charles Road
  • Henry’s Trailer Park
  • Wingate Road
  • Henry’s Gas Station
  • New Life Baptist Church
  • Myers Colonial Funeral Home
  • Russ Street
  • Stillwood Road

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 20, 2022
Cold front arriving Thursday evening
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool today; then turning very cold by Thursday night
Cold ahead!
KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6 Wednesday Forecast
The community celebrated the first ever public Hanukkah menorah lighting in the City of Lake...
First ever public menorah lighting in Lake Charles