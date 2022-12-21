50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Vernon Parish man arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber

FILE: Trees
FILE: Trees(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), a Vernon Parish man was arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber in the parish.

James Travis Johnson, 48, was charged with one count of harvest of forest products/failure to remit payment.

Back in November, a landowner in Vernon Parish told LDAF they were not being paid for their timber. The landowner claimed Johnson Logging was hired to cut their timber and compensate them with proceeds from the sale.

After the job was completed, there were no records or payments received. The landowner said they were never paid for the timber. Johnson was contacted multiple times, promised to pay, but never showed up, according to LDAF.

The landowner was owed about $24,407.65 for their timber.

Johnson turned himself in at the Vernon Parish Sherriff’s Office on Nov. 16. Bond was set at $20,000.

“Timber theft can take a variety of forms—from harvesting timber without the landowner’s knowledge or consent to entering into a formal agreement and not paying them the full purchase price,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “LDAF agents are committed to helping landowners get paid for their timber in cases like this.”

All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The public is urged to report any forestry-related crimes to the LDAF Office of Forestry at 225-925-4500 or the LDAF 24-hr hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

Casey Whitehead (right) and his longtime police partner Maj. Jerry Bell (left).
DeQuincy Police Chief Casey Whitehead resigns
If you type in the “North Pole” in a GPS, don’t be surprised if it takes you to Broad Street!
Lake Charles natives bring the North Pole to Broad St.
Parish, city opening warming station in north Lake Charles Thursday
KPLC's Legal Corner answers viewer's legal questions pertaining to civil matters.
LEGAL CORNER: What happens if my ex disagrees with me moving while I have domiciliary custody of our children?
If you type in the “North Pole” in a GPS, don’t be surprised if it takes you to Broad Street!
CHRISTMAS ON BROAD STREET WITH THE GRINCH