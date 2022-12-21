50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 20, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 20, 2022.

Horace Joseph Lafleur Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Burglary; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000.

Jay Winston Borom, 61, Lake Charles: Attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Louis Armstrong III, 64, Beaumont, TX: Battery; resisting an officer.

Bonnie Rae Harville, 23, Lake Charles: Home invasion; cruelty to juveniles; battery of the infirm; contempt of court (2 charges).

Ralph Alvin Babin, 65, Lake Charles: False imprisonment.

Jessica Hope Leblanc, 35, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Damion Andrew Batiste Sr., 37, Lake Charles: Assault; entry on or remaining on land after being forbidden.

Gerard James Guillory, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

James Norman, 30, Spring, TX: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

River Jayse Hayden, 19, Amite: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Courvoisier Jaquintin Mott, 20, Sulphur: Assault by drive-by shooting; aggravated property damage.

Jeffery Jermaine Dixon, 24, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; property damage under $1,000; battery of a dating partner; probation violation (2 charges).

Norwen Troy Francis Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; use of a schedule drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Stoni Allen Simmons, 41, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000; possession of marijuana.

