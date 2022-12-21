50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur Police announce additional arrest in Carlton St. drive-by shooting

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department has made an additional arrest in reference to a Dec. 14 drive-by shooting incident on Carlton St.

Courvoisier Jaquintin Mott, 20, was arrested after being accused of assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated property damage.

No one was injured in the shooting which led to the arrest of Brandon Allen, 18, who was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Facility on similar charges.

