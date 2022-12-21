Sulphur Police announce additional arrest in Carlton St. drive-by shooting

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department has made an additional arrest in reference to a Dec. 14 drive-by shooting incident on Carlton St.

Courvoisier Jaquintin Mott, 20, was arrested after being accused of assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated property damage.

No one was injured in the shooting which led to the arrest of Brandon Allen, 18, who was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Facility on similar charges.

