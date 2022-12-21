Salvation Army seeking donations with bell ringers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Salvation Army is asking for your help this Christmas.

During the holiday season, bell ringers outside local stores are asking for donations which directly help individuals and families in need, and go toward a shelter to house the homeless.

The Salvation Army has even made it easier for you to donate by giving you a digital option.

“Those funds are what’s going to help your neighbors. That’s what’s going to really change somebody’s lives. It may seem like a dollar or a handful of change that you’re dropping in there, but everything that goes with that kettle touches somebody’s life. We don’t use it for silly things. I want to be a good steward of the gifts given to us and we want to pour that right back into our community,” Lieutenant Tim Morrison said.

Be sure to help now, there are only two more days to make donations.

