Protecting your pets during cold weather

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the cold air sweeps into southwest Louisiana, it can make for frigid conditions for people and their pets.

Owner of Prien Lake Animal Hospital Dr. Chang said pets should be kept indoors if possible.

“if you have dogs, outside dogs, I think it’s imperative for them to be indoors you know, if they can’t have those dogs come in the house they need some type of shelter,” Dr. Chang said.

In Calcasieu Parish, owners must follow the minimum requirements for sheltering their animals or they may be subject to a fine or criminal charge.

“Yes you have to have what they call adequate shelter which is going to be your 3 sides, a floor and a roof but the thing to remember, it needs to be adequate shelter to the type of weather elements that you’re having.” Project Manager of Calcasieu Parish Animal Services Michael Delaney said.

In a typically warm climate, Chang said animals here in southwest Louisiana aren’t used to the drastic change in temperature.

“Dogs here in southwest Louisiana aren’t used to the cold weather so they’re not acclimated, versus dogs who live in the north you know they kind of expect that their body gets used to that,” Chang said.

With animals at risk of hypothermia, Calcasieu Parish Animal Services sees an increase in calls this time of year.

“It does increase quite a bit because you start paying attention more to what animals don’t have adequate shelter with a weather event that’s fixing to take place, so we get a lot more calls and we do respond to a lot more calls on inadequate shelters for animals,” Delaney said.

If an animal is not being provided shelter and you are concerned for their well being you are encouraged to call Animal Services.

Animal Services also advised people to honk their horns or tap their wheel wells before starting their vehicles because cats often like to hide underneath to seek warmth.

