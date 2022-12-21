50/50 Thursdays
Parish, city opening warming station in north Lake Charles Thursday

Transportation will be available
(MGN)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The MLK Center in Lake Charles will open as warming station for homeless residents on Dec. 22.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the City of Lake Charles, along with help from the United Way of SWLA and Catholic Charites of SWLA, will open the station at 2009 N. Simmons St. at 1 p.m. Thursday.

They plan to keep the center open until Monday morning.

Parish and city buses will be available to transport homeless residents on the following schedule:

  • Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23:
    • Inside the City of Lake Charles: Visit any city bus stop from 5:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
    • Outside the city: Dial 211 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25:
    • Dial 211 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for homeless residents needing transportation to the warming station only.
  • Monday, Dec. 26:
    • Transportation will be available after the warming station closes.

The following rules will be enforced:

  • Residents will be asked to present identification upon arriving or, if they do not have identification, will be photographed for security purposes.
  • Residents must pass security screening when entering and re-entering, including metal detection.
  • No weapons, illegal drugs or alcohol will be allowed.
  • No animals allowed.
  • No children will be housed at the warming station. Families with children should call 211 for assistance in obtaining shelter during the freezing event.

Residents needing additional assistance should call 211.

Additional donations will not be accepted at the site.

