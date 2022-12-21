Oberlin mayor-elect takes staff walkout in stride

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin will soon have a new mayor and now, unexpectedly, has two new employees.

The 3-person office staff of the Town of Oberlin walked out Monday morning. At least two expected to be fired by incoming mayor Larry Alexander.

The new faces replace city hall staff who walked out yesterday. A sign that said, “Closed indefinitely due to staff shortage” was put on the door to city hall.

Two of the women said the work environment had become hostile and it felt better to leave now on their own terms.

Former utilities clerk, Karla Semien, said it’s been difficult.

“It had been building up for the last couple of days, the new people coming in, not very nice, demanding things and wanting us to stop what we were doing, our job, to get what they wanted. It was just a hostile work environment. Just too much.,” Semien said.

The mayor-elect said the employees might have stayed on, if they waited.

“There have been some rumors and things going around town that people were getting fired or this or that. I tried to reassure people that there would be an evaluation process and that people would have the opportunity to stay in those roles but for whatever reason those folks decided it was in their best interest to move on,” Alexander said.

Alexander said no written complaints were made.

“I don’t have any firsthand knowledge of anybody being harassed and to my knowledge no complaints have been filed with the current mayor,” Alexander said.

In short order, two new employees were hired so city hall was only closed Monday for several hours and now appears to be working normally.

Oberlin Town Clerk Charlotte Artis did not speak with us.

The mayor-elect sids he understands she has a new job elsewhere.

The Oberlin finance clerk, Angelina Conner, was one of the three who walked out. She expressed concerns about some of the things going on and said it was a very hostile work environment.

No word on when the mayor-elect and council will be sworn in.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.