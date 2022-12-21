50/50 Thursdays
NCIU babies get special visit from Santa

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Reunited and it feels so good. Santa had some special visitors at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women as he greeted many of the NICU babies that had been born there.

The experience was especially meaningful for mothers like Brandi Reed, whose daughter stayed in the NICU for 64 days before going home.

“I was in the hospital six weeks prior to having her and she was born at 27 weeks.”

Just nine months ago, Reed gave birth to her baby girl Scarlett. She came into the hospital at 21 weeks pregnant and gave birth six weeks later. With Scarlett being a pre-mature baby, it would take weeks before the little girl could see her new home.

“it was difficult, she was actually the first baby to get one of the cameras so it put my mind at ease being able to see her to know that she was okay.”

Now, nine months later, Scarlett is one of many that are back at the hospital getting a special visit from Saint Nick himself.

Brandy says, just as she was supported by the hospital staff, she’s paying that same care forward with a fundraiser to help new mothers with babies in the NICU.

“We have some clothes, and some blankets, and onesies and hats but I was able to do gift cards for all the families. For each family to get $180 dollars, we raised over $1600 for them. Being in the NICU is difficult and I just couldn’t imagine having to do it over the holidays. So, I just wanted to help them out.”

So far, they’ve been able to help nine families and plan to continue, hoping her story inspires someone else to pay it forward.

“Don’t lose faith, keep God first and he has a plan and he’s gonna get you through it all no matter the outcome "

If you’d like to donate to help children in the NICU, you can visit Lake Charles Memorial’s website HERE and select the “Women and Children’s Fund.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

