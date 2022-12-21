50/50 Thursdays
Man charged with attacking police station with chainsaw, barricading self at home with 2 young kids

Brien Buckley, 35, is facing multiple charges in connection with Sunday afternoon’s incident. (Source: WCVB)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COHASSET, Mass. (Gray News) – A Massachusetts man is in custody after he broke into a police station with a chainsaw and later barricaded himself at home with his two young children, police said.

Brien Buckley, 35, is facing multiple charges in connection with the weekend incident.

Police said it all began when Buckley called the Cohasset police station and asked if officers would babysit his children, ages 3 and 4. When he was denied, Buckley then drove to the police station, hit a tree, parked on the lawn, and entered the lobby with a chainsaw.

According to police, Buckley used the chainsaw to damage a steel door inside the lobby, carving in his phone number and the words, “Good luck.”

The civilian desk attendant inside the lobby was terrified and hit a panic button before fleeing for her own safety, police said.

Buckley then left the station and went back home, which is about a half mile away from the police station. He barricaded himself inside with his two children, according to police.

First responders at the home said at times, Buckley dangled his young children out of a second-story window.

After nearly six hours of negotiations, Buckley was taken into police custody after SWAT officers entered the home and tasered him. The children were safely rescued and are currently with their mother.

Buckley appeared in court Monday and was sent for an extensive mental health evaluation. He is being held without bond.

Authorities said Buckley is charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon (chainsaw), two counts of child endangerment, resisting arrest, driving to endanger, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, three counts of property damage, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and wanton (willful) destruction of a tree.

Neighbors told WCVB that Buckley is known in the community for having a troubled past, but things were “pretty quiet” for a while.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

