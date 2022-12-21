Louisiana beats Texas in the Bayou Border Battle

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Bayou Border Battle hosted by Sulphur High School at the Legacy Center, which pitted three boys teams, and two girls teams from the State of Louisiana, against three boys teams, and two girls teams from the State of Texas, wrapped up on Tuesday night with six games that got started at noon, and wrapped up just before 9:30 p.m.

In the first day of action on Monday, the Summer Creek girls team topped Fairview 98-61 to get the day started with a 1-0 lead for Texas, but in the second game of the day the Fairview boys team got Louisiana on the board as they beat Orangefield 70-64, tying it up at one game a piece for both states. In the late afternoon the Summer Creek boys team picked up right where the Lady Bulldogs left off earlier as Summer Creek beat Peabody 90-74 as they put Texas back in front two games to one, but to wrap the first day of action up, the tournament hosts, the Sulphur Golden Tors, took on the Vidor Pirates, and knotted the tournament back up for Louisiana as they topped Vidor 64-53.

In day two the day began at noon as the Barbe Lady Bucs took on the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears, and just as they’ve been doing all season, the Lady Buccaneers rolled over their opponent as they beat LCM 59-31.

Two games later in the third game of the day, the LCM boys team had the chance to avenge the Lady Bears against Barbe, and this one was closer than the girls game, but it was the same result in the end as Barbe would beat the Bears 53-48 giving the State of Louisiana a 4-3 lead for the tournament.

Before the Barbe and LCM boys teams faced off it was Vinton’s turn to take the court as they took on the Hardin Jefferson Hawks, but this one was all Hardin Jefferson, all night as the Hawks won it with ease beating the Vinton Lions 68-30, and at the time, this tied it up at three games a piece for Louisiana, and Texas, but Louisiana would take the lead back after the Barbe boys team beat LCM.

Around 4:30 the Iowa Yellowjackets made the short trip over to the Legacy Center to take on their opponent from over the border, East Chambers. This was likely the best game of the tournament, and it ended in impressive fashion as the Yellowjackets scored with 10 seconds to go in the game to take the lead and would narrowly edge out the Buccaneers, 59-58, and with it, Louisiana would at worst tie Texas overall as they were up 5-3.

And the night wrapped up with two more games one at 6:00 between the Madison Prep Chargers and the Beaumont United Timberwolves, a game Madison Prep would go onto win 54-47, clinching the tournament for Louisiana as they took a 6-3 lead, but Texas would get one back in the final game of the tournament as Beaumont United throttled Zachary, 70-54.

In the end the State of Louisiana came out on top as they beat the State of Texas 6-4 in 10 games.

