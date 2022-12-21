LEGAL CORNER: What happens if my ex disagrees with me moving while I have domiciliary custody of our children?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ questions about civil legal matters.

QUESTION: My husband and his siblings are selling their deceased parents’ property that they inherited. The closing attorney wants me to sign the deed. Why is this necessary since I don’t own any of the property?

ANSWER: It’s an abundance of caution.

In community property states, everything acquired is presumed to be equally split 50-50 by husband and wife. But inherited property is an exception.

While it may be obvious to the viewer that she does not own the property, it may not be so obvious in the land records at the courthouse. It is far easier to acknowledge an ownership status on the front end than to have to explain one on the back end.

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. It is very routine for real estate attorneys to require these sorts of things. As long as it is really true that the wife has no ownership, then she should have no problem signing.

QUESTION: My ex and I have an 15 year old and a 12 year old. I have domiciliary custody. He has every other weekend and anytime we agree. We get along pretty well. I just received a great job offer that will require me to move out of town. What happens if he does not agree to my moving?

ANSWER: The issues is governed by LA R.S. 9:355 et seq referred to as the relocation statute. It kicks in if the move is out of state or in state and more than 75 miles away.

There is a notification process for it.

First, send them certified mail 60 days in advance of the relocation or 10 days after learning of the proposed relocation if the relocations could not have been known sooner.

You should contain info about the reason for the move, the new address, the revised custody arrangement, etc.

The other parent has 30 days to make objection to the move. And if the objection is made in a timely manner, then the parent moving has 30 days to get a court date.

