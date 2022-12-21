Lake Charles natives bring the North Pole to Broad St.

50/50 Thursdays
By Angelica Butine
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you type in the “North Pole” in a GPS, don’t be surprised if it takes you to Broad Street!

Christmas on Broad is a interactive maze filled with six different rooms and four hallways. The idea started after the two natives turned the old event center into a spooky spot for Halloween back in October.

Now they have used creative ideas to turn it into a walkthrough event where kids can visit the North Pole.

When kids arrive they get to choose a stocking and meet the Grinch!

They will walk through the different rooms where they can create ornaments, write letters to Santa, mail them in the post office, get a treat from Mrs. Claus and even get to pick a toy from Santa’s workshop!

Christmas on Broad is happening until Dec. 30. at 2336 Broad St.

Entry is $15 for children and $5 for adults.

