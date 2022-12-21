50/50 Thursdays
Jennings man arrested for uploading video of child porn

By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A 63-second video uploaded to Instagram has put a Jennings man behind bars, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Logan Michael Crochet, 22, of Jennings uploaded a video containing child pornography on June 5, 2022, JDPSO said.

A cyber tip received by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office opened the investigation.

JDPSO Deputies identified the IP address of the account and used it to locate Crochet, and he was arrested and booked on December 21, 2022, on one count of pornography involving juveniles.

