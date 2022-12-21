Health Headlines: Testing your balance

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Falls are the second leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide, and they’re often due to a problem with balance. But doctors don’t have an easy way to check balance like they do with blood pressure or cholesterol.

However, a simple 10-second test could measure your balance. Just stand on one foot for ten seconds. If you lose your balance, don’t worry. You get three tries.

In a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, 20 percent of the older adults tested didn’t pass the test. The study also found the inability to balance was linked to a two-fold risk of death within ten years. If you failed the test, don’t fret. There are ways to improve your balance.

Strength training, aerobics, tai chi, and yoga poses can all help with stability.

“What yoga does is it calms you down and allows you to be more aware of your body and aware of your surroundings,” explains Angie Winn, owner of Loft on Main. “The more that we can calm down and become focused, then, the more our balance will improve quickly.”

If you try the one-legged test, it’s a good idea to have a wall or a chair nearby for safety in case you need support. And after you have mastered it with your eyes open, try it with them closed, but keep that chair close for safety.

Sources:

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/12/well/move/balance-exercises.html

https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220623/Is-the-ability-to-complete-a-10-e28089second-one-legged-stance-associated-with-all-cause-mortality.aspx

https://bjsm.bmj.com/content/56/17/975

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/12/well/move/balance-exercises.html

Contributors to this news report include Julie Marks and Roque Correa.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.