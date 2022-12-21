50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Grand Cove hosts Christmas celebration

By Emma Oertling
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Grand Cove Nursing and Rehab Center celebrated Christmas with its residents.

It was a chance for the residents to spend time with each other and family members as COVID prevented visitation before.

A local band played as the residents received a gift and got to eat delicious treats made by the staff.

We spoke with residents of the center as to why they love Christmas at Grand Cove.

”Well, it’s very special and some of the residents don’t have family, you know that can come so they mingle with everybody, everybody mingles with them and it makes them happy, makes us happy,” Grand Cove resident Hilda Newman said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

LAKE CHARLES MENORAH LIGHTING
LAKE CHARLES MENORAH LIGHTING
Grand Cove hosts Christmas celebration
Grand Cove hosts Christmas celebration
Westlake city officials sworn into office
Westlake city officials sworn into office
The Salvation Army is asking for your help this Christmas.
Salvation Army seeking donations with bell ringers