Grand Cove hosts Christmas celebration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Grand Cove Nursing and Rehab Center celebrated Christmas with its residents.

It was a chance for the residents to spend time with each other and family members as COVID prevented visitation before.

A local band played as the residents received a gift and got to eat delicious treats made by the staff.

We spoke with residents of the center as to why they love Christmas at Grand Cove.

”Well, it’s very special and some of the residents don’t have family, you know that can come so they mingle with everybody, everybody mingles with them and it makes them happy, makes us happy,” Grand Cove resident Hilda Newman said.

