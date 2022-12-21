First ever public menorah lighting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The community celebrated the first ever public Hanukkah menorah lighting in the City of Lake Charles.

“This is the holiday of Hanukkah we are celebrating right now. A massive, big huge celebration for Lake Charles, Louisiana with a really great menorah coming from Chabad of Baton Rouge,” Rabbi Barry Weinstein said.

“We’re just happy to be here to celebrate the ‘festival of lights’, Hanukkah, and so glad to have the community of Lake Charles here to join us and learn what it’s all about,” Sandy Desadier said.

“The Hanukkah message is one of spreading light, and not just being satisfied with one good deed but continuing to add one and two and three and four, and just to spread light,” JJ Hellinger said.

“When we ignite that flame within us, it illuminates our surroundings and we know that we can sometimes be faced with challenging and difficult times or be living in dark moments, and it’s a little bit of light that dispels a tremendous amount of darkness,” Rabbi Peretz Kazen said.

A diverse group attended the event and everyone agreed the event was about light and diversity and celebrating all beliefs.

“In 2008, the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana became the first Native American tribe to recognize honor and welcome official representatives of the state of Israel,” David Sickey said. “We held an affirmation of friendship ceremony on tribal lands in Elton, Louisiana on at the headquarters of the Coushatta Tribe, and so any chance to stand in solidarity and celebrate the thousands of years of traditions of both peoples, it’s always a privilege and a huge honor to be able to stand shoulder to shoulder and show our support for the community, not just for the Jewish community, but for the entire community of southwest Louisiana.”

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter was there to make the celebration official.

“By the authority vested in being a sovereign state of Louisiana and in my official capacity as Mayor of the City of Lake Charles, I do hereby proclaim December 20th, 2022 as Hanukkah menorah lighting,” Mayor Hunter said.

