FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Arctic airmass to bring very cold temperatures by Thursday night

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A round of arctic air is beginning to make its way towards Southwest Louisiana. As extremely cold air continues to pool across the northern part of the country, a cold front is beginning to form as well. That front will make its way into our area by Thursday evening, causing roughly a 40 degree temperature drop from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning. Before the front, we’ll have southerly winds to warm us up in the 60′s early Thursday afternoon. But as the front comes through, we’ll drop down into teens and low 20′s for lows by Friday morning.

As of right now, we’re not expecting a whole lot of precipitation with the front as moisture will be very limited with this one. A few showers are possible during the day before the front arrives. Behind it will come even more drier air Thursday night which will help limit the chance for any winter precipitation. A few very isolated flurries into Friday morning can’t entirely be ruled out, but we’ll stay dry for the most part.

With these cold temperatures in mind, you’ll want to make any necessary precautions. If you have plants, you’ll need to bring them inside as just wrapping them up likely won’t be enough to protect them. Make sure you have your warmest clothes ready if you need to be outside later Thursday evening or Friday night. As for pipes, if you’ve had problems with them in the past, there is a chance you’ll have problems again. If so, leaving a slow drip in exterior faucets would be a good idea. And have pets stay inside or limit their time outdoors once the cold air arrives.

And the story does not stop with cold temperatures. In addition to a rapid cool down, we’ll have very windy conditions behind the front. Wind gusts could be on the order of 30-40 mph after the front passes through, even continuing into part of the day Friday. What this means is wind chills will be a very real factor to deal with. As we wake up Friday morning, we’ll see wind chills only in the single digits. So if you have to be outside Friday morning, you’ll want the warmest clothes and heaviest jackets you have.

Then as we head into Friday, we’ll see temperatures “rebound” only around the freezing mark. Whether we stay below, at or above freezing will depend on how quickly clouds move out of the area. If more of them stick around, we could be below freezing even during the afternoon. If we see more sunshine, we’ll likely see a period of time Friday afternoon just above freezing. Regardless of how warm we get during the day Friday, temperatures will fall back into the low 20′s or even teens again during Friday night into Saturday morning.

- Max Lagano

