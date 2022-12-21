DeQuincy Police Chief Casey Whitehead resigns

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Police Chief Casey Whitehead has submitted his resignation, according to the DeQuincy Police Department.

The department said Chief Whitehead voluntarily submitted his resignation on Dec. 1, after receiving a job opportunity at a company.

Mayor Riley Smith said Chief Whitehead did a wonderful job for the city of DeQuincy.

The DeQuincy Police Department said Chief Whitehead served the community well and will be greatly missed.

Maj. Jerry Bell shared the following reflections about his time working with Whitehead:

“Chief Casey Whitehead was my police partner for 10 years. If you ever want to get to know somebody, ride on patrol with the same person 8-10 hours a day for 10 years. I am going to miss him more than anyone else. He became like a son to me; I would be remiss if I did not mention some things about Casey Whitehead. Many of our citizens do not know his history like I do. Chief Whitehead was a cop’s cop meaning that he was respected by every other police officer that he met. I have worked with police officers in every state and about 47 different countries. He was a street cop. His ambition always was to make DeQuincy the safest community in Louisiana. He fought crime daily and is the most responsible person for not allowing DeQuincy to be overwhelmed with a drug problem. He was responsible for running the meth labs from DeQuincy. From 3 o’clock in the morning until dark, Chief Whitehead was working always keeping DeQuincy safe and helping all the citizens, no matter what their lot in life was. He was fair to everyone.

There are many accomplishments that Chief Whitehead did for our Police Department. He had a very good working relationship with Mayor Riley Smith; they worked closely together to modernize our department and bring us into the 21st century. New radios, computers in our vehicles, a police fleet, new uniforms, more pay for our officers, safety equipment such as tasers, shields, better communication systems, and other equipment. Chief Whitehead quickly realized that having one officer on duty at night in today’s world was not a safe thing; so, he approached our mayor and got permission to have two officers on at night which quickly cut our crime at nighttime in half. Chief Whitehead was well respected by all the local agencies, including the federal agencies.

Chief Whitehead became so good at solving crime; when DeQuincy had it’s first bank robbery, Chief Whitehead solved it in 4 hours. An FBI agent quoted that he had never seen a bank robbery solved so quickly. If there was any photo on video of someone committing a crime, Chief Whitehead would immediately say who it was. I witnessed that so many times. He would say, notice how he walks. If there was a shooting, Chief Whitehead would stay on duty until it was solved. Many parents came to the Chief wanting help for their children with drug problems. He would always make a call to get them help. There are a thousand Chief Whitehead stories. Riding patrol everyday with him was a blessing to me. When we passed anyone, they would yell, heh Chief Whitehead. He was respected by all our citizens even he ones that he would have to arrest. Chief Whitehead had a gift of being able to work with people and help them. One time we were patrolling, and we passed a house where an elderly lady was outside in the sun trying to get her air conditioner working. Chief Whitehead stopped, went over, and worked on it until it started.

Some of the things that many people didn’t know about Chief Whitehead was his skills. He was a deep-sea driller, an oil man, businessman, rancher, a construction manager, could fix anything, build houses, was a rodeo cowboy, he was a very skilled individual. He traveled the world working on projects. However, his love in life was being a police officer. That meant sacrificing greatly because officers barely make enough money to support their families. He was willing to make that sacrifice for us in DeQuincy. I personally think that Chief Whitehead fulfilled his dream of being a Chief of Police, accomplished his mission and knew it was time to move on. If there were more bank robberies or more people lost in the woods, he might still be here. Chief Whitehead will be hard to replace. He had so much energy and he loved DeQuincy and on his shift, DeQuincy was always safer. I told my wife the other day, this was a bad year for me; I lost Harry and Casey. She told me that she lost them too, she loved cooking for both. Casey, you will be missed, and I am a better person for having the opportunity to travel the roads, sometimes very dangerously with you. We both know of a thousand more stores we could tell but we won’t.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.