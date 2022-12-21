CPSO hosting free hunter’s education course
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free hunter’s education course for anyone ages 10 and up.
The course begins on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Participants must attend both days in order to receive credit for the course.
Refreshments will be provided on both days and lunch will be provided on Saturday.
Pre-registering is required. To pre-register, CLICK HERE.
