Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor

A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Officials say a Chick-fil-A franchisee in North Carolina is facing a fine for multiple violations.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, investigators found that Good Name 22:1 LLC, which operates a Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, N.C., allegedly asked certain employees directing traffic to work for meal vouchers instead of wages in April.

The department said this violated the minimum wage provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

WHNS reports the store also violated federal child labor regulations that prohibit employing minors to perform hazardous jobs by allowing three workers younger than 18 to operate, load, or unload a trash compactor.

“Child labor laws ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health, well-being, or educational opportunities,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Richard Blaylock. “Employers are responsible to pay workers for all of the hours worked and the payment must be made in cash or legal tender.”

In total, the franchisee was reportedly fined $6,450 to address the child labor violations and asked to pay $235 to seven employees for the wages owed to them.

This Chick-fil-A location reportedly received backlash in July after posting a “volunteer-based opportunity” for drive-thru workers to be paid with food instead of wages. The position was supposed to be compensated with five entrees per 1-hour shift, but the post was deleted and a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A said they ended the program.

