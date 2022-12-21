50/50 Thursdays
Casey White and Vicky White’s romance and jailbreak inspire new movie

The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.
By WAAY Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) - The tragic relationship between convicted murderer Casey White and prison guard Vicky White has been made into a movie.

The film titled “Prisoner of Love” is on the streaming platform Tubi and stars Nicholle Tom and Adam Mayfield as the couple.

The two Whites, who coincidentally had the same last name, made national headlines when they went on the run for 11 days earlier this year.

When authorities caught up to them, Vicky White had numerous self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

She later died of what the Indiana Coroner’s Officer deemed a suicide.

Casey White was taken into custody and charged. He is being held in an Alabama correctional facility.

