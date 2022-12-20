Welsh’s Basketball teams take on Kinder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Welsh Greyhounds basketball teams were in action Monday as they took on their rival Kinder. The Lady Hounds took the floor first and the game remained close through the 1st quarter as Kinder held a 14-11 lead. In the 2nd quarter the Lady Jackets began to expand their lead over Welsh as they went om a 17-8 run to take a 31-19 lead at the end of the 1st half.

In the 3rd quarter Welsh came fighting back. In a span of about 6 minutes the Lady Hounds went on a 14-5 run to get right back into the game, as they tied things up at 38 with 7:33 left to go in the game. The Lady Jackets would put a stop to that run though quickly. Over the last 6 minutes Kinder would push the lead back up to double figures as they went on to win 64-42 over Welsh.

The boy’s then came out onto the floor to cap off the night and it was all Welsh from the opening tip-off. The Greyhounds jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter over Kinder, off of some stingy full court pressure. The traps forced the Yellow Jackets into some tough situations as Welsh took a 23-4 lead at the end of the 1st quarter. In the 2nd quarter things didn’t get much better for Kinder, as the Greyhounds pushed their lead north of 30 points. At the half it was Welsh up 41-5 over Kinder. In the end the Welsh Greyhounds would win big over Kinder.

The Welsh Basketball teams will be back in action against Pitkin on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.