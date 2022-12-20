DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112.

The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck that Powell once owned, fixed up, and later sold. It was driven by its new owner as a tribute to Powell who relatives say lived for truck driving.

Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver (Credit: Whitney Holden)

The procession was organized by Powell’s relatives so that he could have one last ride.

Powell’s funeral was held today, Dec. 20, at Southern Magnolia Mennonite Church in DeRidder.

