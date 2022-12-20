University Parkway apartment unit destroyed in fire

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - An apartment unit on University Parkway engulfed in flames due to a grease fire, according to Today’s Country 105.7.

The Leesville Fire Department responded at 9:00 p.m. Sunday evening, and fully extinguished the blaze by 11:00 p.m.

The apartment unit, along with neighboring units were already evacuated.

Two occupants, one adult female and one child, were in the unit when the fire began. Both escaped along with the pets in the unit.

Occupants of the neighboring unit were also able to escape with their animals.

No injuries were reported, Today’s Country said.

The Leesville Fire Department was able to recover one singular photo album for the tenant.

