Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - Three individuals who were found guilty in October 2022 of what Sheriff Sam Craft called, “the worst case of child abuse” he’d ever seen in the parish received their sentences today, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Judge Westerchil sentenced each of the individuals to the following:

  • Clayton Allen Fulks - 45 years hard labor for three counts of 2nd-degree cruelty to juveniles.
  • Stacy Lynn Tharpe - 10 years hard labor for one count of 2nd-degree cruelty to juveniles.
  • Dakota Wayne Singletary - 20 years hard labor for one count of 2nd-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Both Tharpe and Singletary plead guilty prior to sentencing and testified against Fulks during his trial.

“It’s worth noting,” said Judge Scott Westerchil, “The child in the case told officers Ms. Tharpe had nothing to do with the abuse, however, she also didn’t report it.” He continued, “The rescue video of the child, was the most disturbing thing by far, I have ever seen in my 33-year legal career.”

Judge Westerchil says the defendants were accused of forcing the 7-year-old child to drink hot sauce, burning her with cigarettes, pulling her hair out, strangling her with a belt, and starving her. He says Fulks in particular had never shown any remorse for his actions, had the “unmitigated gall” to plead not guilty, and that there were three dogs in the house that had been treated with better care than the child.

